Nigeria: Tiwa Savage's Big Revelation

Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage has revealed why she left the international music scene to come back to Nigeria to continue her music career.

In an interview with Afrobeats and Chill Radio, the mother of one said she saw a vacuum not being adequately filled by women even as the Nigerian music industry was on an upward trajectory.

"So many talented female artists in Nigeria. I mean incredibly talented female artists; vocalists, MCs, rappers. It was the major motivation for me to move back.

"I saw the scene growing, from 2Face, D'Banj, P-Square, 9ice, and I realised there weren't too many female artistes and I said to myself I really need to go back.

"For me it is really important, for my success story or legacy not just for me but for others. If I could break the door or break the barrier, it would make it easier for other people who would come after me," she said.

Tiwa Savage (41) was a backup singer to international artists like George Michael, Mary J. Blige and others.

She participated in The X Factor, UK, and schooled at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

She made her inroad into the Nigerian music industry through Mavin Records in 2012.