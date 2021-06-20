Zimbabwe: Only Four Funeral Assurers Capitalised - IPEC

20 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ONLY four funeral assurers in Zimbabwe are meeting the prescribed capitalisation thresholds, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) Funeral Assurance Report for the first quarter of 2021 shows.

The insurance regulator reported that as of 31 March 2021 four were compliant with the regulatory minimum capital requirement of $62.50 million as prescribed by Statutory Instrument (SI) 59 of 2020.

"The Commission is instituting a raft of measures to cause compliance by the non-compliant entities. We urge players to adhere to their capitalisation compliance roadmaps to ensure they are capitalised at all times," it said.

The report shows that as of 31 March 2021, the capital positions for funeral assurers ranged from $5.32 million to $204.36 million.

Some of the funeral assurers were under-capitalised to as little as $5.3 million from the required $62.50 million.

Under-capitalisation occurs when a company does not have sufficient capital to conduct its normal business operations and pay creditors.

However, IPEC said it was working on ensuring the affected funeral assurers were compliant.

"The commission is instituting a raft of measures to cause compliance by the non-compliant entities. We urge players to adhere to their capitalisation compliance roadmaps to ensure they are capitalised at all times," it added.

However, according to IPEC, during the period under review, the funeral assurance sector's inflation adjusted gross premiums written (GPW), increased by 158.28% from $22.03 million for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 to $56.90 million for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

In nominal terms, new business accounted for the major increase in GPW increasing by 349% from $956, 198 in March 2020 to $4.3 million reported for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

IPEC added players in the funeral assurance industry should endeavour to comply with applicable laws and regulations particularly on minimum capital requirements and prescribed assurers so that they remain relevant.

"The commission urges funeral assurers to devise strategies to withstand the continued pressure and competition from life assurers so that they remain relevant."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X