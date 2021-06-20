Uganda: Radio Host, Guests Held Over Criticising Presidential Directives on Covid-19

Adjumani Central Police Station (CPS) has confirmed that they are holding a radio Aulogo FM station manager and a talk show host- together along with their panellists over inciting the public against the presidential directives on preventing further spreading of Covid-19.

Mr Evans Musiige, the OC Adjumani CPS said they swung into action to arrest the suspects after they abused the presidential directives and insulted police as the country got into a 42-day lockdown.

As talk show host Mr Ronald Iranya together with Mr Solomon Agwe, Ms Edna Ajio and Ofua Sub-county LC3 chairman Robert Dramwi were already under police custody- Mr Isaac Icega Andi, the station manager was moments later arrested after he'd rushed to the police station to follow up.

The three guests featured on a Saturday weekly show coded "The close range' where they discussed police brutality on street vendors in Adjumani town and other glitches in President Yoweri Museveni's June 18 directives.

While speaking from Adjumani CPS, Mr Iranya denied the police allegations arguing that his guests neither insulted the President nor the former.

"Those are mere allegations. I have records of all the things discussed during the show before the arrest," he said.

Mr Icega (station manager) said he earlier on invited the police to come and participate in the show but their invitation was turned down.

"The police need to release the guests and instead investigate the person who selected the topic and the managers of the station because the continued holding of the talk show guests tantamount to selective application of the law," Mr Icega said.

Area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Peter Taban Data who was on another local radio station discussing the same (Presidential directives), affirmed with the arrest of the guests noting that the guests abused the directives.

"I have communicated to the proprietor of Aulogo FM, Hon Ababiku Jessica to come and record a statement together with the station manager and the moderator of the talk show," Mr Data said.

But Mr Amacha Goli, the chairman Madi Journalists Association said the arrest of the talk show guests was not necessary because they were simply invited to voice their opinions.

"During a talk show, the guests are guided by the moderator professionally and within the confines of the law and in such a circumstance the police are mandated to arrest the station manager," he remarked.