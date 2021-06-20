Zimbabwe: Whistleblower App Launched

Human rights watchdog, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), has launched a mobile application that enables Zimbabweans to report human rights violations in real time from anywhere in the country.

Named, SPECC, the app is freely available on the Google Play platform and can be downloaded to any phone that is on Android.

With SPECC, a user can report social, political, economic, civil and cultural rights violations to ZPP, whose work for the past 20 years, has been centred on monitoring and documenting human rights in Zimbabwe.

According the ZPP, the app has been developed to help citizens report 'unjust treatment and infringement of human rights you may be witnessing or experiencing. Your report will remain anonymous unless you choose to provide your phone number for a human rights defender to get in touch."

In just six steps, one can enter details of the victims and perpetrators and add the location and an explanation of what would have transpired before immediately submitting it.

With the 2023 electoral campaign activities having already started, as noted in the ZPP Monthly Monitoring Report of May 2021, the political environment is likely to heat up, with human rights violations expected to rise, and SPECC will be handy in exposing the violations.

In addition, SPECC can also be useful for citizens to report the violation of their socio-economic rights that include failure to access the right to water, education and healthcare.

Citizens can also report any forms of discrimination, intimidation or harassment that may have happened to them.