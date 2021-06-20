Nigeria: 1.3 Million Candidates Take JAMB's 2021 Utme Nationwide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the conduct of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which is expected to run till July 3 nationwide.

About 1.3 million candidates registered to sit for the examination with the hope of securing admission into various tertiary institutions, but sadly, some were unable to make it due to the compulsory requirement of National Identification Number (NIN).

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed in some of the examination centres monitored in Abuja that there was delay in some centres due to some technical glitches while majority of the centres conducted the exam without any hitch.

At the Global Distance Learning Institute, Central Business District, Abuja, which is one of the accredited CBT centres, the first session of the examination started at about 8.15 am with 195 students.

An opinion leader supervising the centre, Abduraman Balogun, said the examination was free of hitches at the centre. He commended the board for ensuring that the examination was successful in most of the centres.

"Students are finishing the examination ahead of the time and the arrangement and the facilities are so perfect. It is a commendable effort from JAMB. We really have to commend the board for that wonderful work in terms of anticipatory challenges and how they are able to fix it," he said.

Noting that there was no malpractice, he said that was made possible by the mock UTME which helped the candidates to prepare well.

Our correspondent also observed at the Junior Secondary School in Jikwoyi, Abuja where 244 candidates registered with six absentees that some kind of technical hitches were experienced as some of the systems sparked off, thus delaying the normal kick off of the examination.

However, it was gathered they quickly brought in some of their technical staff to fix the problem.

One of the candidates, Aisha Moukhtar who sat the first session of the examination at Global Distance Learning Centre, said there were no technical issues apart from one person that complained that he couldn't submit.