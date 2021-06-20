Nigeria: Ekiti Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Girl for Staging Fake Abduction

20 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested a 16-year old girl, Suluka Abimbola, her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Olajide and two others for alleged fake abduction and conspiracy to obtain money under false pretence.

The spokesman of the command, Mr. Sunday Abutu disclosed this in a statement disclosing that the suspects were arrested on June 17 in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Abutu identified the suspects as Suluka Abimbola (16), her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Olajide (25), Adefolaju Caleb (23) and Adisa Damilola.

He said at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, one Bolaji Femi came to New Iyin Divisional Police Station and reported that her sister, Abimbola left home for School in Christ School, Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday and didn't return home.

Abutu said the complainant further narrated that when Abimbola's phone number was called, an unknown person picked and confirmed that her sister was in their custody.

The complainant, according to Abutu, added that the fake abductor threatened that the 'abductee' won't be released until a ransom of N500, 000 was paid to a particular Union Bank Account belonging to one Adisa Damilola.

Abutu said: "The case was immediately transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, where the owner of the account, one Adisa Damilola, who is also a friend to Oluwaseun Olajide, was tracked and arrested.

"Damilola led the Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit to Alex Grace Hotel, along Housing, Ado-Ekiti, where Suluka Abimbola and her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Olajide, alongside one other accomplice, Adefolaju Caleb, 23, were lodging and were arrested," the spokesman said in a statement.

During interrogation, the spokesman revealed that the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

He added: "Abimbola confessed that she decided to conspire with the other suspects to do that in order for her to raise money from her family members to enable her to relocate from Ekiti State since her mother insisted that she goes through the medical field as against her dream of becoming an actress".

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Tunde Mobayo, condemned the act and directed that investigation be conducted for serious punitive action to serve as deterrent to other criminally -minded persons in the society.

