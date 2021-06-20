Nigeria: Nollywood Producer, Four Others in Police Net Over Arms Deal

Asaba — The Delta State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its Special Response Squad had arrested a Nollywood producer, Mike Omoruyi and four other persons for illegal possession of firearms.

This was revealed in a statement by the spokesman of the command, Mr. Bright Edafe, saying investigation showed that the suspects hired the gun for film-making.

Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the special response squad intercepted Omoruyi, 38 and a resident of Obiaruku, while on patrol along Obiaruku-Umuebu Road on Tuesday.

He added that the offensive weapons were found in the suspect's vehicle though the suspect claimed to have taken the arms and two toy guns on hire from another man with the aim of using the same for film production.

He said: "When search was carried out, the operatives recovered one LAR rifle without magazine, one fabricated AK 47 rifle, one Air rifle, one pump action, one English double barrel gun and two toy guns from him.

"Investigation later revealed that the suspect happens to be a Nollywood producer who hired the above-mentioned guns for film production.

"Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspected gun runner, one Chief Otuya Josiah, aged 57, of Umuebu community, who confessed renting the same to the first suspect at cost of N50,000 for film production", Edafe said.

Similarly, the spokesman disclosed that three persons "have been arrested in Owa-Oyibu, the administrative headquarters of Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

"Police operatives last Wednesday afternoon swooped on the three suspects following a tip-off. The arrest of one suspect led to the arrest of two others.

"The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Owa-Oyibu divisional headquarters acting on credible intelligence that at night time, there were incessant gun shots in Owa-Alero community around the residence of 28-year old Monday Igwe.

"Consequently, a combined team of police/vigilante led by the divisional crime officer stormed the premises at Ale Igwe quarters, when search was conducted, two locally made cut-to-size pistols were recovered.

"He confessed to one Frank Ewere Mafile (32 years), whom he claimed supplied him cartridges, Frank Ewere Mafile was arrested at his home and two locally made cut-to-size pistols were also recovered from him.

"His confession also led to the arrest of one Ngozi Elelegwu (39 years) of Anslem Street off Ogbocho road by General Hospital Owanta, one locally made double barrel gun and three live cartridges were recovered from him.

"He admitted to have sold 12 live cartridges to Frank Ewere Mafile at a rate of N6, 500. Monday Igwe also confessed that he bought the arms at Nnewi in Anambra State at the rate of N30, 000," the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been arrested and transferred to the state criminal investigation department (CID) for further investigation.