Zimbabwe: King 98 to Honour Late Dad, Businessman Dondo With EP

20 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

HIP HOP artist, King 98 is set to drop an EP, 'Long Live' paying tribute to his late father Thompson Dondo.

Dondo, was a popular businessman who owned Impala Car Rental, and died from kidney failure in January this year.

His death was a huge blow to the entertainment industry as he was also a prominent music promoter, sponsoring many arts events in and outside the country.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe described him as 'one of the country's foremost promoters of cultural and creative industries.'

He spearheaded his son's music career helping him court big names in the African music industry like Davido who featured on the Nigerian singer's track, 'No Bad Vibes'.

In a social media post, King 98, real name Ngonidzashe Dondo, said the extended play will be released in July.

"Long Live, July 2021 I'm dropping my E.P titled Long Live, in honour of my dad who passed away this year. Your legacy lives on and I know I will make you proud. Rest In Peace Super Dad," he wrote.

King 98's 2019 album launch at the Wingate Golf Club in Harare attracted international music stars, Nasty C, Davido, Rowlene and Nadia Nakai.

