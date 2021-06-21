Nigeria: 15 Kidnap Victims Escape From Captivity in Niger

Minna — Not less than 15 people recently kidnapped by bandits in Tegina town of Niger state at the weekend escaped from their Abductors.

The 15 were among the adults abducted along with the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school more than two weeks ago.

THISDAY learnt that after their abduction, the adults were separated from the children and taken into Zamfara forests while the children were kept in another location yet unknown.

It was reliably learnt that on Friday night the 15 victims managed to open the door of the house in which they were locked in the forest after the bandits stationed to guard them were deeply asleep as a result of drunkenness.

THISDAY gathered that the escapees moved in different directions so that they will not arouse suspicion from other bandits in the forest.

One of the escapees who first arrived Tegina broke the news which made the Niger state government to immediately swing into action to assist the remaining victims.

The escapee it was gathered was admitted at a Medical facility in the town for treatment.

Checks also showed that three others among, them a Councillor, a driver and one other person who escaped arrived Tegina Sunday morning.

It was gathered that another of the escapees was rescued and brought to Minna where he was also admitted at a Medical facility for treatment.

A top government official told THISDAY that the escapee was treated, given food and new dress and will soon be reunited with his family in Kuta.

The official told THISDAY on condition of anonymity that security operatives had been sent to the Tegina - Birnin- Gwari road to await the arrival of the remaining 10 escapees.

"Once we get them we will bring them to Minna for proper attention," the source said.

The escape of the 15 has raised hopes that the 156 children also picked by the bandits will soon regain their freedom.