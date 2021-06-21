Nigeria: Rescue Operation Still On for Kidnapped Kebbi Students

Rescue operation is still on for the kidnapped students and teachers of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, THISDAY has learnt.

More than 80 students, a majority of them girls, and five teachers were kidnapped last week by bandits who stormed the federal government-owned college in Yauri.

Sources told THISDAY Sunday morning that some of the students had been rescued by troops.

The remaining abducted students, sources said, had been split into five groups by the bandits, who had now been surrounded by troops.

The troops have however not stormed the locations so that the girls will not be caught in the crossfire or killed by the bandits.

"They have been surrounded by troops but they are negotiating so that the girls would not be killed," the source said.

This is a developing story. More details shortly...