Nigeria: UN Re-Appoints Nigeria's Amina Mohammed As Deputy Secretary-General

20 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

António Guterres has re-appointed Nigeria's Amina Mohammed as deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) after his re-appointment by the UN General Assembly for the second term on Friday.

Guterres, who succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017 as the ninth secretary-general, will start his second term on January 1, 2022, and will run for a period of five years.

While speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office for a second term, he said he has extended an offer to Mrs Mohammed to continue in office.

"After being elected, I have the pleasure to invite the deputy secretary-general to remain in my second mandate and I hope she will accept," he said.

Recall that Amina Mohammed served as Nigeria's Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2016, as well as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals. She is a diplomat and politician who is serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Mohammed was born in Liverpool, the UK, to a Nigerian veterinarian-officer and a British nurse. She is the eldest of five daughters.

Read the original article on Leadership.

