Nigeria: El-Rufai Visits Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Warns Against Road Blockades

20 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has warned communities along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to desist from blocking the highway in an attempt to register their grievances, saying the action would offer no solution, but only create panic and further breakdown of law and order.

El-Rufai, who visited the communities at the weekend, said his administration was aware of their plight but stressed that road blockades was detrimental to the activities of innocent citizens whose movement is forced to a halt.

Daily Trust reports that residents of Kakau, Unguwan Magaji and surrounding communities on Saturday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway for several hours while protesting an attack on Tahir communities that claimed the life of a 13-year-old on Friday night.

However, a statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said El-Rufai, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani interacted with citizens at Sabon Gayan and Kakkau areas of Chinkun LGA.

Aruwan said the governor was received at the Kaduna-Abuja Road by the Force Commander (Operation Thunder Strike), Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi, who briefed the him on the security situation in the general area, and specifically on the barricade of the road by citizens following the bandit attacks.

"After ensuring accelerated flow of traffic, the governor held a meeting at Kakkau community which was attended by the village head, Mr. Iliya Garba Zarmai and members of the community," Aruwan stated.

"The Governor condoled communities across the state where citizens were killed within the last one week, and assured them of the state government's commitment to security of lives and property. He added that the government was aware of their plights, as conveyed in daily security reports from action agencies," he said.

