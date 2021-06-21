Zambia's Chief Justice Irene Mambilima Dies in Egypt

21 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Lusaka — Zambia's first female chief justice, Irene Mambilima, has died in an Egyptian hospital after being taken ill while on an official tour.

The country's State TV reported that Justice Mambilima died late Sunday.

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation quoted a statement issued by President Edgar Lungu's principal private secretary Simon Miti.

The statement did not give details, but said she had travelled for official duty on June 10, 2021.

Justice Mambilima, 69, was appointed Chief Justice on February 26, 2015.

She held a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Zambia and a Master of Laws degree from the University of London.

She was admitted to the bar in 1977.

Justice Mambilima served in various positions since she first joined the Zambian judiciary as a commissioner of the High Court in 1985. She served as a judge of the High Court from 1989 to 2002.

In 2003, she served as sessional judge of the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

Justice Mambilima twice served as the country's chief of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), between 2005 and 2015.

Widely respected, Justice Mambilima presided over the 2006 and 2011 general elections that saw the now governing PF dislodging the MMD from power. She also presided over the 2015 presidential by-election.

