Kenya: NOCK, Ministry of Sports Sign MOU Towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics

20 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sport

Nairobi — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage have signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The MOU sets the cooperation and collaboration between the National Olympics body and the Ministry, ensuring that there are smooth, well-defined roles by the two institutions with the view to deliver successful Kenyan athletes' participation in the Games.

The Government, through the Ministry has fully funded the preparations, including the Qualifications process and eventual participation of Team Kenya at the prestigious quadrennial global sports extravaganza in Tokyo that will run from July 23rd to August 8, 2021.

"This is being done as part of the promise we made when we moved into the Ministry, that we are going to make all our processes, systems and all structure put in place, transparent & collaborative, and to make sure that there is a clarity of roles," said Sports CS Amina Mohamed during the ceremony held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

"The standards have been set and I want to thank CS Amb. Amina and PS Mr. Joe Okudo for not only showing but also leading the way with professionalism," assuring good results, NOC-K 1st vice-President Shadrack Maluki says.

The ceremony that was done on the sidelines of the just concluded Athletics National Olympics trials at Kasarani was witnessed by CS Amina, the Principal Secretary, State Department of Sports, Joe Okudo as well as Executive Members from NOCK.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Swiss Conviction of Liberian Rebel Leader a Landmark Step

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X