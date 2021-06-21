Nigeria: Ahead Tokyo Olympics, Nigerian Wins Gold At Beirut Taekwondo Open

21 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Anyanacho had won a silver on June 6 in Dakar, Senegal, as she intensifies preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Elizabeth Anyanacho, Nigeria's 22-year-old Taekwondo athlete, who is heading for this year's Tokyo Olympics, on Sunday, defeated Denmark's Andersen Jesmin in the finals of the female -67kg World Taekwondo G-2 Beirut Open to win the gold.

Anyanacho had earlier overcome Uzbekistan's Alijonova Gulsanam 22 - 16, in a very tough semi-finals match to get to the finals.

"I am happy to improve everyday. I learnt a lot out of myself in the ring, as I kept trying new things and a different attitude.

"I learnt even more from my more experienced opponents. I had to give everything, so, I thank them for helping me develop even more.

"My performance at this event increased my confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It is a very difficult challenge but we will keep pushing towards the target," Anyanacho said.

Anyanacho's win followed the Silver she equally won on June 6, at the African Taekwondo Championships held in Dakar, Senegal, as she intensifies her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. (NAN)

