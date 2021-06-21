Nigeria: Govt Releases N500m to Sokoto Health Scheme for 43,000 Indigents

21 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The federal government has supported the Sokoto State Contributory Health Scheme with the sum of N500 million which was meant to cater for indigents in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, revealed this to journalists on Sunday.

Inname explained that the money was meant to cater for 43,000 vulnerable people in the state.

Those to benefit from the money were pregnant women, under five children, poorest of the poor and those above 60 years old who were suffering from major sickness.

He explained further that the money would cover for only one year, adding that the programme had started in eight facilities across the state.

Inname said UNICEF supported the scheme with N60 million for 5000 pregnant women and children only.

On how the beneficiaries were selected, he said the selection was devoid of politics with the use of social registry and State Zakkat Endowment Commission

