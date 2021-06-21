Botswana: Nwdc Councillors Oppose State's Land Acquisition

19 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — Majority of North West District councillors have voted against government's plan to acquire a 22-hactare plot that covers part of Moremi Game Reserve in the Okavango Delta.

Out of 37 councillors who attended a full council meeting on June 17, a total of 22 voted against while 14 voted for the state to acquire the land. One vote was spoilt.

The councillors said one of the reasons why they would not endorse government's decision was that it was not clear what the land in question was required for.

They further said it was not clear which department was going to be in charge of the land and that the communities around Moremi Game Reserve should have been consulted on the issue.

In his briefing, Tawana Land Board chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Dube said the state did not intend to do change of land use for the plot, as such it would remain being used for tourism purposes since the area was reserved for such.

Regarding consultation of communities, Mr Dube pointed out that the Land Board Act dictates that when the state acquired land, it only consults the land board and the council as representatives of the communities.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X