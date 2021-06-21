Botswana: Nwdc Councillors Oppose State's Land Acquisition

Maun — Majority of North West District councillors have voted against government's plan to acquire a 22-hactare plot that covers part of Moremi Game Reserve in the Okavango Delta.

Out of 37 councillors who attended a full council meeting on June 17, a total of 22 voted against while 14 voted for the state to acquire the land. One vote was spoilt.

The councillors said one of the reasons why they would not endorse government's decision was that it was not clear what the land in question was required for.

They further said it was not clear which department was going to be in charge of the land and that the communities around Moremi Game Reserve should have been consulted on the issue.

In his briefing, Tawana Land Board chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Dube said the state did not intend to do change of land use for the plot, as such it would remain being used for tourism purposes since the area was reserved for such.

Regarding consultation of communities, Mr Dube pointed out that the Land Board Act dictates that when the state acquired land, it only consults the land board and the council as representatives of the communities.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>