Tanzania: Kaunda Leaves an Indelible Mark On Tanzania's History

19 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday declared seven days of mourning, following the death of first President of Zambia Keneth Kaunda.

Presidential communications director Jaffar Haniu said in a statement yesterday that during the mourning period all flags will fly half-mast. President Hassan conveyed her condolences to her Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu, family and citizens for the loss.

"The President has referred to the deceased as Africa's vibrant and brave leader who adversely contributed to the liberation of the continent in collaboration with other leaders including Mwalimu Julius Nyerere," Mr Haniu said.

The statement says that the late President Kaunda was the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) founder during its establishment on August 17, 1992.

"Tanzania will continue remembering Dr Kaunda for promoting cordial relations between the two countries to the establishment of major strategic projects including the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) and the Tanzania and Zambia Pipeline Limited (Tazama)," he said.

But, the relationship between the two leaders and therefore the two countries started many years ago during the struggles for the liberation of the continent.

