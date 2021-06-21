Nigeria: One Injured As Herders Attack APC Spokesperson's Farm

21 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

One of the farmers, Yakubu Salasi, was severely injured during the attack on Friday.

A farm belonging to the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Tajudeen Aro, has been attacked by herders.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that one of the farmers, Yakubu Salasi, was severely injured during the attack which occurred on Friday.

He is currently receiving treatment in Abdulsalam Hospital located in Offa.

According to the public relations officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Babawale Afolabi, the herders migrated from Idanre in Osun State.

The herders, however, escaped from the scene, while the farmers alerted the Offa Civil Defence Joint Taskforce division.

When contacted on Sunday, Mr Aro said the young man injured is recuperating and efforts are being made to nab the assailants.

He explained that while the herders are on the run, the owners of the cattle are currently in police net.

