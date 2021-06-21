Nigeria: No Life Lost in Marina Fire Outbreak - LASEMA

21 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The agency said the fire started from one of the flats at the third floor of the building.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said no life was lost in the fire outbreak which occurred at a three-storey building in Marina, Lagos Island, on Sunday.

LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire started in one of the flats in the building.

"Earlier today, LASEMA and other stakeholders extinguished the fire that gutted the three-storey Elephant House building at Marina.

"We effectively stopped it from extending to other property around it. Fortunately, no loss of life and no injuries were recorded.

"Situation report regarding the fire outbreak, upon arrival at the scene, showed that the above location was engulfed by fire.

"Further investigation at the incident scene revealed that the fire started from one of the flats at the third floor of the building," he said.

He added that efforts to put off the fire proved unsuccessful as the gas cylinder in one of the rooms exploded and spread the fire to adjoining flats in the building.

"The raging fire was eventually extinguished with the combined efforts of the community, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service (Lekki, Onikan Stations) and the Federal Fire Service," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Swiss Conviction of Liberian Rebel Leader a Landmark Step

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X