Ethiopia: An Important Moment for the Country in an Attempt At Democratic, Free and Fair Elections

A billboard for the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to retain his seat after the elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021.

Addis Ababa — On June 21, Ethiopia will hold parliamentary and regional elections and a referendum for the creation of an eleventh regional state. The vote was originally supposed to take place on June 5, but due to logistical problems the vote was postponed.

"This is an important moment for Ethiopia, in an attempt at democratic, free and fair elections", local Church sources report to Fides.

Concern for security remains high, especially after the murder of eight aid workers in recent months, on which the US government has also spoken out. "We call on all armed actors to allow and facilitate unhindered, consistent and safe access to aid and humanitarian workers to reach all people in need", said the US Embassy in Ethiopia. "The government of Ethiopia", the note said, "has a fundamental role in ensuring the safety of civilians, including the humanitarian community".

However, voting will not take place everywhere on June 21. The polling stations will remain closed in 54 districts of the country and in Tigray, where the fighting continues (see Fides, 18/6/2021) and the population lives in absolute poverty. Levels of malnutrition in the northwestern area of the region mostly affect children, pregnant women and nursing mothers.