Ethiopia: An Important Moment for the Country in an Attempt At Democratic, Free and Fair Elections

Yan Boechat / VOA
A billboard for the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to retain his seat after the elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021.
19 June 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Addis Ababa — On June 21, Ethiopia will hold parliamentary and regional elections and a referendum for the creation of an eleventh regional state. The vote was originally supposed to take place on June 5, but due to logistical problems the vote was postponed.

"This is an important moment for Ethiopia, in an attempt at democratic, free and fair elections", local Church sources report to Fides.

Concern for security remains high, especially after the murder of eight aid workers in recent months, on which the US government has also spoken out. "We call on all armed actors to allow and facilitate unhindered, consistent and safe access to aid and humanitarian workers to reach all people in need", said the US Embassy in Ethiopia. "The government of Ethiopia", the note said, "has a fundamental role in ensuring the safety of civilians, including the humanitarian community".

However, voting will not take place everywhere on June 21. The polling stations will remain closed in 54 districts of the country and in Tigray, where the fighting continues (see Fides, 18/6/2021) and the population lives in absolute poverty. Levels of malnutrition in the northwestern area of the region mostly affect children, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

More on This
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Ethiopia Announces New Date for National Election
How Ready is Ethiopia for June 2021 Polls?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Agenzia Fides

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X