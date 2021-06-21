Ethiopia: Election Data of Ethiopia's General Election

A billboard for the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to retain his seat after the elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021.

Some 46 political parties will take part in the 6th Ethiopian General Election.

The following are the general data regarding the election.

Some 37.4 million people are registered to cast ballot.

Some 9, 327 candidates are contesting for seats in the House of People's Representatives and regional councils

Among the candidates, 1,976 are women.

The Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has issued accreditation to 45,000 domestic and 45 local civic society organizations to observe the election.

Other than 120 international observers, the Africa Union and the East African Standby Force will monitor the election process.

The political parties and independent candidates are contesting tomorrow for 445 seats at the House of People's Representatives and competition for holding the remaining 64 seats will be held on 6th September 2021.

Out of the total 547 seats in House of People's Representatives, 509 candidates will grab the seats at the end of the two rounds the election.

The remaining 38 seats are left for representatives from Tigray region.