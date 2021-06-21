Ethiopia: Election Data of Ethiopia's General Election

Yan Boechat / VOA
A billboard for the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to retain his seat after the elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021.
20 June 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Some 46 political parties will take part in the 6th Ethiopian General Election.

The following are the general data regarding the election.

Some 37.4 million people are registered to cast ballot.

Some 9, 327 candidates are contesting for seats in the House of People's Representatives and regional councils

Among the candidates, 1,976 are women.

The Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has issued accreditation to 45,000 domestic and 45 local civic society organizations to observe the election.

Other than 120 international observers, the Africa Union and the East African Standby Force will monitor the election process.

The political parties and independent candidates are contesting tomorrow for 445 seats at the House of People's Representatives and competition for holding the remaining 64 seats will be held on 6th September 2021.

Out of the total 547 seats in House of People's Representatives, 509 candidates will grab the seats at the end of the two rounds the election.

The remaining 38 seats are left for representatives from Tigray region.

Read the original article on ENA.

More on This
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Ethiopia Announces New Date for National Election
How Ready is Ethiopia for June 2021 Polls?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Swiss Conviction of Liberian Rebel Leader a Landmark Step

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X