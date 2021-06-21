Tanzania: President Samia's Message As UN Elects Guterres for Second Term

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Antonio Guterres after being re-elected as the United Nations Secretary General for the second five-year term.

In her congratulation message shared on Twitter Friday, the Head of State said Guterres' commitment for the global social-economic transformation was highly recommendable.

"Congratulations @antonioguterres on your re-election as a UN Secretary General. Your commitment for the global socio-economic transformation is highly commendable," the President tweeted.

Antonio Guterres was elected by a total of 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking shortly after being re-elected, the 72-year-old Portuguese promised to strengthen trust between superpower and developing nations.

"I will give it my all to ensure the blossoming of trust between and among nations large and small, to build bridges, and to engage relentlessly in confidence building," the UN boss told the General Assembly immediately after taking the oath of office.