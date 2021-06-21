Tanzania: Govt Wants Sanity in Public Service

19 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema

THE government said on Friday that the public service audit conducted on civil servants revealed that 1,664 seniour officials in the ministries and public organisations were found to be acting in various public leadership positions contrary to their qualifications.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr Deogratious Ndejembi told the Parliament that the government has been facing various challenges regarding the qualifications of those who hold leadership posts.

He was responding to Mr Issa Mtemvu (Kibamba CCM) question. Earlier, the MP wanted to know when the government will confirm some officials who have been acting in various positions for a long time without being promoted or confirmed.

He added that vetting for leaders was also taking a long time and advised the authority to come up with a data base that will help to speed up the exercise whenever someone is picked for the post.

In response, Mr Ndejembi said some employers have been promoting officials in public organizations without following proper procedures, which include seeking approval from Permanent Secretaries as required by the law, a move that makes some of the civil servants to act for a long time.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Swiss Conviction of Liberian Rebel Leader a Landmark Step

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X