Tanzania: No Swine Fever, Govt Assures Public

19 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE government has assured the public that there is no spread of African swine fever in Dar es Salaam, as it has been reported recently.

Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Mashimba Ndaki (pictured) said on Friday in Dodoma that the deaths of 298 pigs reported are not related to the viral disease.

"It is true that on June 9, 2021 the ministry received information on the presence of Swine Flu in Dar es Salaam, however after investigating two farms in the city we found the death of 298 pigs was not caused by the said disease," he said.

He further said the ministry dispatched a team of experts and after a thorough examination of the remaining pigs in the fields, including taking samples and testing them in the laboratory, the results didn't not show any sign of Swine Flu. Mr Ndaki warned rumour mongers who scare swineherds and the general public that there is Swine Flu in Dar es Salaam.

"We continue to monitor all pig farms in Dar es Salaam to see if symptoms of the disease appear but so far there is no single sign of the disease," he said.

According to the minister, on June 1, 2021, in Morogoro Municipality, 14 pigs died with the study showing that they died of swine flu.

"We made various efforts to prevent the problem from spreading, including imposing restrictions on the relevant areas for the import and export of pigs and their products in Morogoro municipality from June 3, this year. We also provided education to breeders and other stakeholders on the best ways to prevent the disease from spreading," he explained.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages, it is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

The disease is found in countries around the world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. More recently, it has spread through China, Mongolia and Vietnam, as well as within parts of the European Union.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X