Tanzania: No Swine Fever, Govt Assures Public

THE government has assured the public that there is no spread of African swine fever in Dar es Salaam, as it has been reported recently.

Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Mashimba Ndaki (pictured) said on Friday in Dodoma that the deaths of 298 pigs reported are not related to the viral disease.

"It is true that on June 9, 2021 the ministry received information on the presence of Swine Flu in Dar es Salaam, however after investigating two farms in the city we found the death of 298 pigs was not caused by the said disease," he said.

He further said the ministry dispatched a team of experts and after a thorough examination of the remaining pigs in the fields, including taking samples and testing them in the laboratory, the results didn't not show any sign of Swine Flu. Mr Ndaki warned rumour mongers who scare swineherds and the general public that there is Swine Flu in Dar es Salaam.

"We continue to monitor all pig farms in Dar es Salaam to see if symptoms of the disease appear but so far there is no single sign of the disease," he said.

According to the minister, on June 1, 2021, in Morogoro Municipality, 14 pigs died with the study showing that they died of swine flu.

"We made various efforts to prevent the problem from spreading, including imposing restrictions on the relevant areas for the import and export of pigs and their products in Morogoro municipality from June 3, this year. We also provided education to breeders and other stakeholders on the best ways to prevent the disease from spreading," he explained.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages, it is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

The disease is found in countries around the world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. More recently, it has spread through China, Mongolia and Vietnam, as well as within parts of the European Union.