Tunisia-Congo - Third Place Battle

18 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Both teams that were eliminated on June 16, 2021 at the semi-final stage will be meeting today June 18, 2021 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

Congo's and Tunisia's hopes of becoming champion of the 24th edition of the Senior Women's Handball Africa Cup of Nations have been dashed after they were sent packing June 16, 2021 at the semi-final phase. Though the journey of lifting the trophy has ended, they still have an opportunity of battling for the third spot of the competition. The third place game is slated for today Friday June 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. The game to be played at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex is one which promises to be thrilling given the physical and technical knowhow of both teams.

Their journey from the start of this competition has proven that they are teams to reckon with. Tunisia, in the semi-final game against Angola, showed that it has all the potentials of being champions but the experience of the Angolan team killed the dream. The three-time winners, Tunisia, that was placed in Group A, was able to take almighty Angola who has won the title 13 times to overtime. Four-time winners, Congo on its part, was a serious threat to the Cameroonian team during their semi-final game. Cameroon only narrowly got a victory from this team thanks to the fighting spirit of the Lionesses. Congo fought right until the last minute and the winning gaol from Cameroon came seconds to the end of the game. Bringing Tunisia who traumatised Angola and Congo that got Cameroon trembling, could mean that having another splendid moment of handball is at the corner. It should be recalled that this will be third time both teams will be clashing for the third place of the competition with Congo winning in two occasions (1987 and 2008). The country who loses today's game, automatically occupies the fourth place of this prestigious competition hosted in Yaounde, Cameroon.

