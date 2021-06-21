Cameroon: Return to Normalcy in NW Region - More Military Operations Announced for Bui

18 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Nka Valere on June 15, 2021 sized up "Bui Clean" Operation in Kumbo.

Defense and security elements of the 5th Joint Military Region with Command Post in Bamenda have been saluted for efforts to give normalcy a chance in Bui Division in the face of ongoing socio- political and security crisis. The Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General, Nka Valere went sizing up the situation in Kumbo on June 15, 2021 following a 32- day Special Operation that took elements of the defense and security forces to the camps of some separatists that have taken up arms against the State.

It emerged from the Operation's report that some ammunition, motorcycles, charms, dane guns, contraband fuel and equipment used to produce improvised explosive devices were recovered. The field operations led by Col. Matiang Charles Alain also featured the Commander of the 51st Motorized Infantry Brigade, who told the visiting Brigadier General Nka Valere that some separatist 'Generals' and fighters were neutralized during the operation in very difficult terrain during which defense and security forces also suffered losses.

The 'Bui Clean Operation" mobilised some 300 elements of the defense and security forces as they went tracking fighters in the neighbourhoods of Vekovi, Mbiame, Ibal- Oku and some areas of Nwa, Donga Mantung Division. It was against this backdrop that Brigadier General Nka Valere announced more imminent Operations to help the return of normalcy in Bui. He inspired defense and security forces to rise to expectation in discipline and respect international humanitarian law while protecting people and property during the crisis.

The Military Chief retired from Kumbo with appeals from Bui SDO, Larry Lanyuy for more vehicles to help defense and security forces to step up their mission in a division where bumpy or rugged roads are not helping matters. The 'Bui Clean' Operation came on the heels of the earlier, «Ngoke-Bui" and "Bui I" Operations, all in attempts to secure people and property.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

