Cameroon: Feicom-Regional Councils Cooperation - Partnership Prospects Discussed

The objective is to contribute in accelerating the decentralisation and development process of the country.

Collaboration ideas have been exchanged between the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) and the Regional Councils of the Far North and North Regions of the country. This was during a meeting on June 17, 2021 between the General Manager of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa and the regional institutions as well as other stakeholders involved in decentralisation. The President of the Far North Regional Council, Daniel Kalbassou led his delegation while the North was led by the institution's First Vice President, Yaya Adamou.

In his preliminary statement, the General Manager of FEICOM said the formal meetings between his institution and regional councils which started on Monday June 14, 2021 and ends early next week seeks at bringing harmonious development to the regions based on the principle of solidarity and decentralised cooperation. At the get-together, draft projects on the head offices of the regional institutions were presented to the respective delegations. The draft edifices, FEICOM notes, will contribute to the structural transformation of the economy and serve as a catalyst for development. The traditional and cultural patterns of both regions were considered in the drafting of their different regional council head offices.

For the Far North Region, a modern architectural structure inspired by the building style of the region and taking into consideration the climatic conditions of the region will be constructed on an estimated 17,000 meters square. Projected to cost slightly over FCFA 14 billion, the building will consist of 300 offices, an exhibition hall, five committee rooms, five conference rooms, a hemicycle, a bouquet hall, parking space and gardens.

A magnificent edifice in a curve form (like the letter C) with a mosque indicator will be erected in the North Region. Office space in the region will be similar to that in the Far North Region.

FEICOM officials noted that the construction of the aforementioned structures will be done in most preferably in the outskirts of the respective town where there is vast unoccupied land. The idea is to diversify development models in the regions and bring about growth. The needs and expectations of the Presidents of the Regional Councils and Regional Executive Councils were collected, with FEICOM promising to accompany the institutions in the decentralisation and development drive.