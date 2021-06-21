Tanzania: New DCs Line Up - Samia Rings Changes

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday unveiled a list of 139 District Commissioners in an appointment that has also seen reallocation of several District Commissioners .

A statement that was released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications shows the list includes a number of new faces, with several lucky journalists featuring in it.

The list of appointed DCs for Arusha region and their work stations in brackets are, Eng Richard Henry Ruyango (Arumeru), Raymond Stephen Mangwala (Ngorongoro), Nurdin Hassan Babu (Longido), Frank James Mwaisumbe (Monduli) and Abbas Juma Kayanda (Karatu).

In Dar es Salaam region, the list contains Godwin Crydon Gondwe (Kinondoni), Ng'wilabuza Ndatwa Ludigija (Ilala) Jokate Urban Mwegelo (Temeke), Fatma Almas Nyangasa (Kigamboni) and Kherry Denis James (Ubungo).

In Dodoma region, the appointed DCs are Gift Isaya Msuya (Chamwino), Jabir Mussa Shekimweri (Dodoma), Simon Kemori Chacha (Chemba), Khamis Athumani Mkanachi (Kondoa), Mwanahamisi Munkunda (Bahi), Josephat Paul Maganga (Mpwapwa), and Remedius Mwema Emmanuel (Kongwa).

In Geita region, the list contains Juma Nkumba (Bukombe) Eng Charles Francis Kabeho (Mbogwe), Jamuhuri David William (Nyang'hwale), Wilson Samwel Shimo (Geita), and Martha John Mkupasi (Chato).

Those appointed in Iringa region are Saada Ahmed Mtambule (Mufindi), Peres Boniphace Magiri (Kilolo), and Mohamed Hassan Moyo (Iringa).

The DCs who have been posted to Kagera region are Kemirembe R. Lwota (Biharamuro), Juliet Banyula Nkebanyi (Karagwe), Toba Alnason Nguvila (Muleba), Rashid Mwaimu Mohamed (Kyerwa) Moses Joseph Machali (Bukoba) Col Mathias Julius Kahabi (Ngara) and Col. W.C. Sakullo (Misenyi).

The DCs for Katavi region are Filberto Hassan Sanga (Mlele), Jamila Yusuph Kimaro (Mpanda), and Onesmo Mpuya Buswelu (Tanganyika), and those appointed for districts in Kigoma region include Ester Alexander Mahawe (Kigoma) Col. I. A. Mwakisu (Kasulu), Col. E. M. Malasa (Kakonko) Hanafi Hassan Msabaha (Uvinza), Col. Michael Masala Nyayalina (Buhingwe), and Col. A. J. Magwaza (Kibondo).

For Kilimanjaro region, President Samia has appointed Thomas Cornel Apson (Siha), Said Mtanda (Moshi), Abdallah Mussa Mwaipaya (Mwanga), Col. H. M. Maiga (Rombo) Juma Said Irando (Hai) and Edward Jonas Mpogolo (Same).

Lindi region are Hashim Abdallah Komba (Nachingwea), Hassan Nassor Ngoma (Ruangwa), Judith Martin Nguli (Liwale), Shaibu Issa Ndemanga (Lindi), and Zainab Rashid Mfaume Kawawa (Kilwa). Manyara region include Lazaro Jacob Twange (Babati), Sezaria Venneranda Makotakuwa (Mbulu), Janeth Peter Mayanja (Hanang) Mbaraka Alhaji Batenga (Kiteto) and Dr Suleiman Hassan Serera (Simanjiro).

In Mara region the list include Juma Issa Chikoka (Rorya), Dr Vicent Mashinji (Serengeti), Joshua Samwel Nassari (Bunda), Moses Rudovick Kaegele (Butiama), Lt. Col. Michael Mangwela Mtenjele (Tarime) and Dr Halfan Haule (Musoma).

Mbeya region are Mayeka Simon Mayeka (Chunya), SACP Ismail Twahir Mlawa (Kyela), Dr Rashid Chuachua (Mbeya) Dr Vicent Naano Anney (Rungwe) and Reuben Ndiza Mfune (Mbarali).

Morogoro are Jabir Omary Makame (Gairo), Hanji Yusuph Godigodi (Kilombero), Halima Habib Okash (Mvomero), Albert Msando (Morogoro), Ngollo Ng'waniduhu Malenya (Ulanga), Majid Hemed Mwanga (Kilosa) and Mathayo Francis Masele (Malinyi). Mtwara region are Mwangi Rajab Kundya (Newala) Mariam Khatib Chaurembo (Nanyumbu), Dunstan Dominick Kyobya (Mtwara), Claudia Undalusyega Kitta (Masasi) and Col Patrick K. Sawala (Tandahimba).

The Head of State also appointed DCs for Mwanza region; and those appointed are Hassan Elias Massalla (Ilemela), Johari Mussa Samizi (Kwimba), Senyi Simon Ngaga (Sengerema), Amina Makilagi (Nyamagana), Salum Hamis Kalli (Magu), Col Denis Filangali Mwila (Ukerewe) and Veronika Arbogast Kessy (Misungwi). Njombe region include Kisa Gwakisa Kasongwa (Njombe), Andrea Axwesso Tsere (Ludewa) Lauter John Kanoni (Wanging'ombe) and Juma Samwel Sweda (Makete).

Coast region are Zainab Abdallah Issah (Bagamoyo), Khadija Nassir Ali (Mkuranga), Capt Gowelle kuwa (Rufiji), Martin Stephen Ntemo (Mafia), Sara Ally Msafiri (Kibaha), Nickson Simon John (Kisarawe) and Col Ahmed A. A (Kibiti).

Rukwa region are Sebastian Muungano Waryuba (Sumbawanga), Peter Ambrose Lijualikali (Nkasi) and Tano Seif Mwera (Kalambo).

Ruvuma region are Julius Kenneth Ningu (Namtumbo), Aziza Ally Mangosango (Mbinga), Col. L. E Thomas (Nyasa), Julius Sunday Mtatiro (Tunduru) and Polotet Kamando Mgema (Songea).

Shinyanga region are Joseph Modest Mkude (Kishapu), Jasinta Venant Mboneko (Shinyanga) and Festo Kiswaga (Kahama).

Those appointed for Simiyu region are Gabriel Zakaria Olemegili (Busega), Aswege Enock Kaminyoge (Maswa), Dr Charles Mhina (Bariadi), Fauzia Hamidu Ngatumbura (Meatu) and Faiza Suleiman Salim (Itilima).

Singida region are Sophia Mfaume Kizigo (Mkalama), Rahabu Jackson Mwagisa (Manyoni), Paskasi Damian Murangili (Singida), Jerry Cornel Muro (Ikungi) and Kenan Laban Kihongozi (Iramba).

Songea region are Simon Peter Simalenga (Songwe), Anna Jerome Gidarya (Ileje), Cosmas Isuna Nshenye (Mbozi) and Fack Raphael Lulandala (Momba).

The new DCs for Tabora region are ACP. Advera John Bulimba (Nzega), Matiko Paul Chacha (Kaliua), Sauda Salum Mtondoo (Igunga), John Ernest Pallingo (Sikonge), Dr Yahya Ismail (Tabora), Louis Peter Bura (Urambo) and Kisare Matiku Makori (Uyui).

Moreover, President Samia has appointed DCs for Tanga region: Hashim Shaibu Mgandilwa (Tanga), Halima Abdallah Bulembo (Muheza), Col. M. H Surumbu (Mkinga), Ghaibu Buller Lingo (Pangani), Siriel Mchembe (Handeni), Basilla Kalubha Mwanukuzi (Korogwe), Abel Yeji Busalama (Kilindi) and Kalist Lazaro Bukhay (Lushoto).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the statement, the DCs will be sworn in on June 21, this year at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, President Samia has appointed four board chairpersons to head government institutions.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications the Head of State has appointed Dr Fenella Mukangara as the new board chairperson of Tanzania Bureau of Statistics (TBS).

Dr Mukangara is a former cabinet minister and Senior Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam. The Head of State has also appointed Brig (rtd) Aloyce Damian Mwanjile as the new board chairman of Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT).

Moreover, President Samia has appointed Mr Khalfan Ramadhan Khalfan as the new Chairman of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) board.

Equally, President Samia appointed Capt Mussa Mandia as the board chairman of Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC).

According to the statement, the four chairpersons have been appointed with effect from June 19, this year.