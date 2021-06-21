Tanzania: Iringa Airport Project On Right Course

THE Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) has assured the public that the expansion of Iringa airport is on good pace, insisting that the project is expected to be completed on time.

The agency's regional manager Eng Daniel Kindole said the expansion project for the airport was going on at high speed, saying he was upbeat with the progress. He was optimistic that the project would be completed within 2023 deadline.

Eng Kindole said the Chinese contractor was well organized in ensuring that the 41bn/- airport construction project is completed within agreed timeframe.

"We are effectively supervising the project implementation and the contractor has enough equipment. The construction has so far reached 10 percent," he said. The construction activities were being carried out around the clock.

"I don't see any reason for the contractor to delay the project because there are everything at the site. I can assure the public that the construction activities will be completed on time," he stated.

The construction of the airport is part of efforts by the sixth phase government to continue improving transport infrastructures on land, water and air in a bid to increase efficiency in transport services for both goods and people.

In southern highland regions, such as Njombe and Iringa, construction and repairing of roads are also in top gear. The expansion of the Iringa airport is expected to increase movement of tourists to the southern circuit.

On his part, Quantity Surveyor for Sino Hydro Company, Mr Zhang Cheng, said the speed in implementation of the project was high due to increased labour force and tools for the site as well as working for 24 hours.