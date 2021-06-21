Egypt, Iraq Discuss Boosting Cooperation in It Field

18 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) Amr Mahfouz received Friday Iraqi Minister of Communications Arkan Shihab, where they discussed boosting cooperation in the communication and information technology field.

Mahfouz underscored the full readiness of the ITIDA to boost joint cooperation with Iraqi companies and institutions, praising the deep-historic ties between Cairo and Baghdad.

During the meeting, Mahfouz briefed Shihab on the strategic pillars of ITIDA and its programs.

For his side, Shihab hailed the role of ITIDA in building the IT and digital capabilities in Egypt, expressing his desire to cooperate with the ITIDA to benefit from its potentials.

