Egypt: Health Minister Thanks UNFPA for Cooperating With Egypt

18 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed thanked Friday the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for its cooperation with Egypt in various files, and its efforts to find solutions for the health sector challenges.

Zayed's remarks came during her talks with Ib Petersen, United Nations assistant secretary-general and Frederika Meijer, the UNFPA representative in Egypt, where they discussed means of boosting cooperation, Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

Zayed stressed the importance of supporting the women and empowering them economically to develop the Egyptian household, an issue highlighted by the minister during her participation in the UN International Conference on Population and Development, held in 2019, added Megahed.

The minister briefed Petersen and Meijer on the outcomes of the presidential health initiatives, especially those targeting women, for early detection of breast cancer and other chronic diseases, according to the spokesman.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X