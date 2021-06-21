Egypt: Health Minister Thanks UNFPA for Cooperating With Egypt

Health Minister Hala Zayed thanked Friday the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for its cooperation with Egypt in various files, and its efforts to find solutions for the health sector challenges.

Zayed's remarks came during her talks with Ib Petersen, United Nations assistant secretary-general and Frederika Meijer, the UNFPA representative in Egypt, where they discussed means of boosting cooperation, Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

Zayed stressed the importance of supporting the women and empowering them economically to develop the Egyptian household, an issue highlighted by the minister during her participation in the UN International Conference on Population and Development, held in 2019, added Megahed.

The minister briefed Petersen and Meijer on the outcomes of the presidential health initiatives, especially those targeting women, for early detection of breast cancer and other chronic diseases, according to the spokesman.