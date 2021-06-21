Egypt: Govt Denies Announcing Vacancies in Suez Canal Authority

18 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet's media center denied Friday reports, circulated on social networks, claiming the availability of job vacancies in the Suez Canal Authority.

Contacting the Suez Canal Authority, it dismissed these announcements as "baseless," the center said in a statement.

It pointed out that any available job vacancies in the Suez Canal Authority are posted on its website (www.suezcanal.gov.eg), and warned the people of such fabricated advertisements, seeking using their personal data.

The center urged the people and social network users to seek accuracy while posting any content.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service.

