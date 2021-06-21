Seychelles: Sisi Greets President of Seychelles On Independence Day

18 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent Friday a congratulatory cable to Wavel Ramkalawan, the President of Seychelles, to greet him on the country's Independence Day.

