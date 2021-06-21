Angola: Head of State Congratulates António Guterres

19 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, congratulated António Guterres for his re-election as Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

In a message sent Friday and quoted by newspaper Jornal de Angola, João Lourenço said that the re-election confirmed the recognition of the member states to the excellent work of António Guterres, a Portuguese national, during his first mandate at the head of the world organisation.

He hopes that the great responsibility that António Guterres assumes again will bring multiple and renewed benefits to the peoples of the whole world, in a moment when the harmony and solidarity of all countries is needed, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, against the conflicts and inequalities that still exist and in defence of the planet.

The Angolan president wished António Guterres "the greatest success in his noble and difficult task.

António Guterres was re-elected for a second five-year term by the 193 members of the UN during the General Assembly.

He promised at the time to do his utmost to ensure that trust between nations flourishes in order to build bridges, and to work tirelessly to build confidence.

