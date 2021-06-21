Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 137 New Cases, 20 Recoveries and 3 Deaths

19 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola announced, on Saturday, the registration of 137 new cases, 20 recovered patients and 3 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, Huambo province diagnosed 67 cases, Luanda 53, Cuando Cubango 3, Cunene 3, Malanje 3, Huila 2, Benguela 2, Lunda Sul 2 and Uige 2 cases.

With ages ranging from 3 months to 80 years, the list included 71 male and 66 female patients.

Among those recovered, 15 live in Luanda, 3 in Huambo and 2 in Lunda Sul.

The deaths, the report said, were registered in Luanda province and involved Angolan citizens.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 1,429 samples.

There are 74 people in institutional quarantine, whilst 114 patients are in hospitalisation centres and 2,383 are under epidemiological surveillance.

The country records 37,604 positive cases, with 856 deaths, 31,589 recovered patients and 5,159 active. Of those active, 18 are in critical condition, 24 severe, 31 moderate, 41 mild and 5,045 asymptomatic

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X