Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 137 New Cases, 20 Recoveries and 3 Deaths

Luanda — Angola announced, on Saturday, the registration of 137 new cases, 20 recovered patients and 3 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, Huambo province diagnosed 67 cases, Luanda 53, Cuando Cubango 3, Cunene 3, Malanje 3, Huila 2, Benguela 2, Lunda Sul 2 and Uige 2 cases.

With ages ranging from 3 months to 80 years, the list included 71 male and 66 female patients.

Among those recovered, 15 live in Luanda, 3 in Huambo and 2 in Lunda Sul.

The deaths, the report said, were registered in Luanda province and involved Angolan citizens.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 1,429 samples.

There are 74 people in institutional quarantine, whilst 114 patients are in hospitalisation centres and 2,383 are under epidemiological surveillance.

The country records 37,604 positive cases, with 856 deaths, 31,589 recovered patients and 5,159 active. Of those active, 18 are in critical condition, 24 severe, 31 moderate, 41 mild and 5,045 asymptomatic