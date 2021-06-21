Nigeria: Many Escape Death, As Truck Plunges Into BRT Terminal in Lagos

21 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Hawkers, roadside traders, transporters and commuters, Sunday, escaped death by the whiskers in Oshodi, Lagos State, as an empty truck overturned and fell into the Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, terminal.

It was gathered that the trailer with number plate, KTU 437 XU, heading towards Mile 2 at about 1 pm reportedly developed a mechanical fault while descending Oshodi Bridge.

An eye witness, Mufutau Ajani, said he was heading to the BRT terminal when the incident occurred, adding: "Some parts of Oshodi were flooded as a result of the downpour.

"I was heading to the terminal when I saw people running. Thank God it was under control."

The prompt intervention of emergency responders prevented further damages.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

She said: "A distress call was received from Director of Operations, LASTMA, about an empty trailer that plunged into the above location.

"The agency team at the main base immediately activated the LASEMA response plan and moved to the incident scene.

"On arrival at the scene of the incident, the LRT discovered a trailer with number plate, KTU 437 XU, overturned due to mechanical fault (brake failure) while descending the bridge and fell into the BRT terminal, thereby obstructing the axis."

As at 4.30p.m., he said no casualty was recorded.

"The agency team and LASTMA are joint responders making efforts to evacuate the impediment off the road. Operations ongoing," he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

