Tanzania: Azam Vow to Claim Second Spot

FOLLOWING hefty 4-1 triumph over Gwambina FC on Friday, Azam have maintained that their mission is to end the season as runners up, to claim a spot of playing in CAF Champions League next season.

The Ice cream makers side were on rampage at their Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam, tearing apart the Mwanza based side, who are now facing the Mainland Premier League relegation door.

Mpiana Monzinzi and Idd Selemani were both ruthless at the goal mouth, as each netted a brace to give the hosts a deserved win with only three matches to go before completing their 34 games of the season.

To the visitors, the solitary goal was sourced by Baraka Mtui in the 38th minute, which was too little to enable them grab essential three points on the day.

Azam's last three matches will see them travelling to Ruangwa, Lindi to face Namungo before welcoming Simba at their arena, while their last encounter of the season will be at Mabatini ground in Coast Region taking on Ruvu Shooting.

For Gwambina, they have only one home match against Dodoma Jiji before heading to the Southern Highlands to take on Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons respectively.

"If you look at the standings, we still have a big chance to end on the second place and the most important thing is for us to win our remaining games.

"Anything can happen among the teams above us such that if they drop points, it can be a big chance for us to end on the second slot which is our main target now," said the team's Assistant Coach Vivier Bahati.

He also disclosed that the reason they were able to score more goals against Gwambina was that they were tired in the second half after using much energy in the opening segment.

"We saw them that they used a lot of energy in the first half but in the last stanza, they became tired thereby giving us an opportunity to net three extra goals," he said.

He then predicted a tough duel away versus Namungo, saying they just need to thoroughly prepare well in order to collect all three points from a difficult venue.

On his part, Gwambina Assistant Coach Khassain Salum admitted that they are not safe on the log but insisted that they have not yet given up.

"We are 17th on the table with three fixtures to play. What we need to do now is to make sure that we win in all remaining encounters and see what will happen thereafter," he said.