Tanzania: Mkuranga District Warns GBV Perpetrators

THE government in Mkuranga district, Coast region has warned parents and guardians who keep information and hide victims of Gender- based violence (GBV), saying stern measures will be taken to both parents and the perpetrators.

District Commissioner Mr Philberto Sanga said recently that the government was keen to follow-up all incidents that involved gender based violence in the society.

His speech was delivered on behalf by Mkamba division officer, Mr Johnson Makaranga during the marking of African child day.

"We know that there are sexual related violence in our areas, these incidents are causing trauma and pain to our children, they must be reported to the relevant authority so that legal measures can be instituted," he said.

He said the government will not tolerate parents and guardians who do not cooperate in fighting the problem and that all of them will be charged for the same offense.

For his part, District Community Officer Mr Peter Nambunga, who represented District Executive Director (DED) Engineer Mshamu Munde, said that the district will continue to give priority to all issues concerning children including proper balanced diet and quality education to all.

District's Council Chairman Mr Mohammed Mwera mentioned that the Council has allocated budget to implement projects which specifically aim at strengthening the wellbeing of children in the district in all aspects.

Speaking on the district's achievements in dealing with children issues, District's Social Welfare Officer, Ms Lucy Haule said the council has managed to support various children's projects such as forming Children's Councils at ward and village levels.

She further said on to say that Social Welfare department has assisted a total of 4422 children from poor families to attend schools and access health services.