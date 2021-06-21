Tanzania: Yanga Face Another Puzzle to Solve

YOUNG Africans have another puzzle to solve in the Mainland Premier League as they host Mwadui at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today from 7:00 pm.

It will be Yanga's 31st match of the campaign and they will be looking to continue their winning formula with three games to go before wrapping up their season's 34 encounters.

A win will see them reaching 67 points, while holding on to the second place on the log thereby reopening a four points gap against the third placed Azam FC.

The latter have bagged 63 points from 31 matches to intensify their mission of ending the season on the second place and be able to represent the country in CAF Champions League duels next season.

For Mwadui who have already been relegated from the top flight, it has been a sour season for them after managing only five wins from their 31 matches to harvest 19 points in their bag.

They have conceded more goals (60) than any other team on the table, losing 22 matches in the process hence making the ride too bumpy for them.

Going into the battle, Yanga said midfielder Mukoko Tonombe and attacking midfielder Farid Mussa, are responding well to treatment and will soon resume their normal duties in the team.

Mukoko was substituted early in the second half of their Thursday's 3-2 victory over Ruvu Shooting at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam after picking up an injury.

He was replaced by Saido Ntibazonkiza, who scored the third goal via a sublime free-kick to make the scoreboard in favour of the hosts at the end of the competitive match.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking yesterday, the club's Information and Communication Officer Hassan Bumbuli said both players are progressing well, even though they are still under supervision of team's doctors.

"Mukoko was injured that is why he was substituted, while Mussa got ill at halftime hence he was rushed to the hospital for further treatment but the good news is that they will soon rejoin the camp," he said.

He also disclosed that striker Yacouba Sogne, who was recalled for the Burkina Faso national team assignment has reunited with his fellow players in the camp.

"We have another important league match against Mwadui on Sunday (today) and we are going to take it seriously like the way we do to other teams in the league," he said.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say Yanga defender and captain Lamine Moro has offered his request to the club to terminate his contract due to reasons which have not yet been unveiled.