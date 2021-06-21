Botswana: Task Force Deputy Coordinator Calls for Caution

Gaborone — Presidential COVID-19 Task Force's deputy coordinator, Professor Mosepele Mosepele has called on caution, despite vaccination against COVID-19.

Giving a weekly update on Thursday, Professor Mosepele stated that even though some people had received their second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, they should not relax, but instead continue observing health protocols.

He further said the task team had noted with concern, a high number of new infections, adding that there was need to continue adhering to health protocols.

He said there were 3 766 active cases, something which he said was worrisome because it indicated that communities were likely to get infected and affected with COVID-19.

He called on people to minimise movement, especially from high-risk areas to low and moderate risk places as well as limiting numbers of people in gatherings such as funerals.

Prof Mosepele also said 279 new cases were recorded from June 12 to 14 while the death toll stood at 940.

He further said they had conducted 1 244 999 COVID tests (both PCR and rapid COVID-19 testing) since the campaign started.

Meanwhile, Prof Mosepele said as it was winter time, therefore people needed to take care of themselves to curb the spread of the virus.

"Using face masks, meticulous hand-washing, regular disinfecting of surfaces and continued social distancing and reduced visits could have substantial benefits, particularly for high-risk populations," he said.

Prof Mosepele said they were not sure when all the purchased vaccines would arrive, adding that there could be complications that delay arrival.

He said they had an equitable distribution plan to administer vaccines to the elderly and would move to the young ones.

Prof Mosepele said Botswana still held a '2.4 million doses dream' to include vaccination of children as young as 12 years.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>