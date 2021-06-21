Mozambique: Covid-19 Situation Continues to Deteriorate

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Saturday that key indicators for the Covid-19 respiratory disease have continued to deteriorate, with the number of new cases and the positivity rate reaching levels not seen since early March.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has continued to rise, and the number of active cases of the disease has risen to almost 1,500.

After two days without any Covid-19 deaths, a Health Ministry press release reported three deaths on Saturday. These latest victims were Mozambican men aged 45, 72 and 74. One of them died in Maputo, one in Sofala and one in Tete. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 to 847.

Since the start of the pandemic, 575,709 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,361 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 477 were from Maputo city, 312 from Tete, 166 from Sofala, 118 from Manica, 95 from Gaza, 78 from Cabo Delgado, 66 from Maputo province and 45 from Inhambane. Only four tests were reported from Zambezia and none at all from Nampula or Niassa.

The two worst Covid-19 hotspots, Maputo and Tete, accounted for 62.8 per cent of all the tests.

1,117 of the tests yielded negative results, and 244 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 72,367. Of the new cases diagnosed on Saturday, 233 are known to be Mozambican citizens, and the nationalities of the other 11 have yet to be confirmed. 134 are men or boys and 110 are women or girls. 30 are children under the age of 15, and nine are over 65 years old.

116 of the new cases were from Tete, 79 from Maputo city and 11 from Maputo province. Hence between them Maputo and Tete accounted for 84.4 per cent of the Saturday cases. There were also 19 cases from Sofala, ten from Gaza, five from Inhambane and four from Manica. There were none at all from the four northernmost provinces (Zambezia, Nampula, Niassa and Cabo Delgado). Thus while Covid-19 is raging through Tete and Maputo, it gives the appearance of being more or less under control in the rest of the country.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested who prove to be infected) on Saturday was 17.9 per cent (and in Tete it was more than double that, at 37.2 per cent).

The positivity rate over the previous few days was as follows: Friday, 11.5 per cent (194 new cases); Thursday, 9.9 per cent (165 cases); Wednesday, 8.6 per cent (113 cases); Tuesday, 8.6 per cent (83 new cases); Monday, 4.9 per cent (30 new cases).

The Ministry release also reported that, in the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo and one in Tete). But ten new cases were admitted (five in Maputo, three in Matola, one in Sofala and one in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment units rose from 40 on Friday to 42 on Saturday. 18 of these patients (42.8 per cent) were in Maputo, eight in Tete, six in Sofala, five in Matola, three in Inhambane and two in Nampula. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other five provinces.

The Ministry release said that on Saturday 11 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19, all of them in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 70,041, or 97.1 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

With the number of new cases still greatly outstripping the number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases inevitably rises - from 1,245 on Friday to 1,475 on Saturday. The number of active cases has doubled in a week - it was 739 on 12 June.

The distribution of the active cases on Saturday was as follows: Maputo city, 658 (44.6 per cent of the total); Tete, 427; Maputo province, 158; Inhambane, 56; Sofala, 44; Niassa, 37; Gaza, 33; Nampula, 21; Manica, 21; and Cabo Delgado, 20. There were no active cases in Zambezia.