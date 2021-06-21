Mauritius: PM Reiterates Commitment to Modernise Public Transport System

press release

The extension of the Metro Express project demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the Government to modernise the public transport system in Mauritius, reiterated the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the launch of the phase 2A of the project from Quatre Bornes to Rose Hill.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, the High Commissioner of India in Mauritius, Mrs Nandini Singla, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Metro Express Limited (MEL), Dr Das Mootanah, were present as well as other personalities.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, indicated that the Metro Express project is a game changer in the infrastructural development of the country and that since its launch, there has been a considerable improvement in the lives of citizens. The phase 2A from Quatre Bornes to Rose Hill, he stated, is yet another milestone for the population especially for the residents of the region who may have experienced some inconvenience due to the construction works.

He added that the commercial service is operational as from 11 00 hrs today and that commuters will be able to travel from Quatre Bornes to Rose Hill in five minutes which will significantly contribute to ease traffic congestion. The region, he said, has witnessed huge development especially with embellishment works undertaken to enable the residents to practise sporting activities and jogging.

The Prime Minister underlined that the MEL has already started working on the extension of Metro Express project for the routes from Quatre Bornes- Phoenix- Curepipe and from Rose Hill - Ebène- Réduit, to be completed in 2022 depending on the situation in the country.

He also expressed his thanks to the Government of India and to the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for their unflinching support in making the Metro Express project a reality for Mauritians.

For his part, Minister Ganoo pointed out that the Metro Express is a prestigious project which has transformed the urban landscape of the country and has contributed to enhancing the quality of lives of citizens.

A shuttle service, he added, will be implemented on five different routes to connect regions such as Residence Kennedy, Ollier, Palma, Berthaud Ave, Bassin and Sodnac, to the Metro Express.

As for the Indian High Commissioner, she lauded the Government of Mauritius and MEL for the successful completion of the phase 2A of the project despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new phase, she highlighted, will add to the comfort and convenience of Mauritians in an environment-friendly atmosphere.

She further reassured the Government of the continuous support and assistance of India for the successful completion of the Metro Express which is an ambitious flagship project for Mauritius.