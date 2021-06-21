Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Ninety-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, seventy-two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (6), Adi-Kaieh (5), and Decamere (3); Southern Region. The last five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Nakfa (2), Ghindae (1), Afabet (1), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, eighty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (39), Northern Red Sea (33), Southern Red Sea (10), and Anseba (7), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,743 while the number of deaths stands at 19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,285.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 June 2021