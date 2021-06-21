Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

18 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Ninety-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, seventy-two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (6), Adi-Kaieh (5), and Decamere (3); Southern Region. The last five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Nakfa (2), Ghindae (1), Afabet (1), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, eighty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (39), Northern Red Sea (33), Southern Red Sea (10), and Anseba (7), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,743 while the number of deaths stands at 19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,285.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 June 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X