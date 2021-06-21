Eritrea: Over 63 Million Nakfa Disbursed to Families of Martyrs

18 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa, 18 June 2021- Mr. Jabra Idris, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in Ghinda sub-zone, reported that over 63 million Nakfa have been disbursed to families of martyrs in the sub-zone.

Mr. Jabra went on to say that on top of the monthly payment by the Government to families of martyrs, a number of institutions in the sub-zone, area administrations, and Government employees have assumed the responsibility to support 22 families of martyrs since 2019 and so far they have contributed over 200 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, government employees in Mogolo sub-zone extended financial support to 12 families of martyrs in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Kidane commending the initiative by the civil servant to support families of martyrs called on others to follow the noble example.

