Egyptian-Russian Committee On Year of Human Exchange Holds First Coordination Meeting

The first coordination meeting of joint Egyptian-Russian committee tasked with organizing activities of the 2021/2022 year of human exchange between both countries was held at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Cairo.

The move comes as per an agreement reached by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the Egyptian-Russian summit held in Moscow in October 2018.

Representing the Egyptian side, Assistant Foreign Minister for Cultural Relations Mahmoud Talaat and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aati chaired the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Both officials reviewed Cairo-Moscow distinguished relations that have been growing in all fields, mainly at the political, economic, scientific, cultural and social levels.

They also pointed out to the close historic ties binding both counties and their peoples.

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Minister of Culture Olga Yarilova who led the Russian delegation in the meeting emphasized the strength of relations between Cairo and Moscow.

She added that the agenda of the Cairo-Moscow year of human exchange will include several cultural, tourism, sports, youth and educational events and activities among the two countries' cities and regions.