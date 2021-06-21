Egyptian-Russian Committee On Year of Human Exchange Holds First Coordination Meeting

18 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The first coordination meeting of joint Egyptian-Russian committee tasked with organizing activities of the 2021/2022 year of human exchange between both countries was held at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Cairo.

The move comes as per an agreement reached by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the Egyptian-Russian summit held in Moscow in October 2018.

Representing the Egyptian side, Assistant Foreign Minister for Cultural Relations Mahmoud Talaat and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aati chaired the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Both officials reviewed Cairo-Moscow distinguished relations that have been growing in all fields, mainly at the political, economic, scientific, cultural and social levels.

They also pointed out to the close historic ties binding both counties and their peoples.

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Minister of Culture Olga Yarilova who led the Russian delegation in the meeting emphasized the strength of relations between Cairo and Moscow.

She added that the agenda of the Cairo-Moscow year of human exchange will include several cultural, tourism, sports, youth and educational events and activities among the two countries' cities and regions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

