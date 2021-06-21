Egypt, Israeli FMs Mull Breaking Middle East Peace Deadlock

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Friday received a phone call from Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

During the call, Shoukry congratulated Lapid, on his new post.

The Egyptian minister stressed the need to break the deadlock between the Palestinians and Israelis to launch a comprehensive negotiating process, in a manner that ensures the consolidation of the pillars of stability in the region.

He added that Egypt will continue its role in supporting all efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Egyptian top diplomat also stressed the need to prevent any escalation between the two sides, which threatens to exacerbate the situation and push forward reconstruction efforts and development support for all parts of the Palestinian territories.

Cairo is keen to move with practical and serious steps towards achieving security and stability for all the peoples of the region, he added.