Egypt: 'Environment Concept' in All Development Sectors Under Sisi

18 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad said on Friday the "concept of the environment" had been developed under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, noting the environmental dimension had been integrated into various development sectors in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Speaking during a symposium, organized by the Center of Economic and Financial Researches and Studies (CEFRS) of the Faculty of Economics and Political Science via videoconference, Fouad pointed out that the environmental dimension became a main axis in all the economic and development sectors.

The environmental sector is not limited to the ministry's role, but all institutions, private sector, universities, youth have a role towards this sector, Fouad underlined.

The Environment Ministry's vision included three main axes, reducing pollution, preserving the natural resources, and facing the environmental changes, the minister said.

She pointed to reducing air pollution by 25% over seven years, raising the efficiency of municipal waste collection from 60% to 68% in two years, and increasing the recycling rate from 20% to 24%.

