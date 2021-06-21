Africa: Egypt Committed to Offering Support to Africa - Minister

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawi reiterated Friday Egypt's commitment to rally all its potentials to serve our African continent, upon the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to pay great attention to overcoming challenges facing its people.

Shaarawi's comments came while following up activities of the second day of the 25th session of the executive council of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa organization, organized by the Local Development Ministry, in cooperation with Cairo Governorate.

He underscored the Local Development Ministry's eagerness to offer its expertise and potentials to serve the activities of the organization, especially after the inauguration of its North Africa region headquarters in Cairo.