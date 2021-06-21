Nigeria: Auditor-General Queries NIPC Over Unlawful Spending

Abuja — The Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation has queried the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for unlawfully spending.

The Auditor-General made this known in a 41-page report covering the period between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2019.

But in the response sighted by THISDAY, the commission justified the spending raised in the Auditor-General's report.

On the allegation that NIPC awarded contracts above the Executive Secretary's approval threshold of N59,314,528.85, the commission said all the expenses relating to the initial printing of 5,000 copies of the Compendium, which was released in November 2017, were paid for by Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to AVIA Global, adding that the printing paid for by NIPC in 2018 were additional copies of the document and were subjected to the provisions of Section 42(1)(d) of the Public Procurement Act.

Responding to the allegation that the commission awarded contract to non-registered company to the tune of N10.7 million, the commission explained that 12 bids were received in relation to an open advert for computer consumables advertised on May 20, 2019, with a bid submission date of July 4, 2019,but added that of the 12 bids, Micheal Jacobs Consulting Limited presented the lowest bid amount of N10,712,100.00.

On the allegation of irregular award of contract contrary to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) requirement to the tune of N27,289,500.00, the commission said the submission of Stallion Nissan Motors Nigeria Limited, was considered the most responsive financial bid, having technically qualified and submitted the lowest bid.

It also revealed that the Tenders Board approved the award of the contract to Stallion Nissan Motors for N27,289,500.00

On the allegation of embarking on international trips without approval of Head of Service which cost the sum N429,357,123.75, the commission said that all NIPC international travels were undertaken in line with NIPC's mandate and based on the approval of the Executive Secretary (for staff) and from the Minister and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It said, "All expenditures relating to such travels are within the approval limits indicated in the approved appropriation budgets or the IGR budget approved in accordance with the provisions of the NIPC Act. We will appreciate receiving a copy of the Circular referred to in your query. "

On the allegation of irregular payment for international trips of Governing Council Members of NIPC which cost N59,942,991.00, the commission said, "in line with FR 117(i) of the Financial Regulations, which states that "any directive to the Accounting Officer by a Political Head having financial implications on the ministry, agency or parastatal shall be in writing" the Governing Council (GC) Chairman requested in writing for the participation of all GC members in the training in Dubai from 2-6 September 2019."